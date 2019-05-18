Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hina Khan Has Worked Hard in Her Career and Deserves the Cannes Limelight

In a candid conversation with a film critic at Cannes, Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra opened up about their debut appearances at the revered international film festival.

News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Hina Khan Has Worked Hard in Her Career and Deserves the Cannes Limelight
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
While Hina Khan, the Kasautti Zindagii Kay actress, made a sparkling debut at the Cannes red carpet in a gown by Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad and grabbed attention from all quarters of the world, a certain comment by a magazine editor posted in an Instagram story tended to pull her down.

The editor had written, "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" (Has Cannes become Chandivali Studios-- a place in Mumbai). The comment drew ire from a host of TV fraternity members and Salman Khan, who supported Hina and her journey whole-heartedly. Speaking to Anupama Chopra from the French Riviera, Hina said that she has worked very hard to get to where she is at, and while such negative comments and opinions did upset her, she chooses to look on the bright side.

Read: Hina Khan Calls Herself a 'Proud Outsider' After a Scribe's Dig at Her Cannes Appearance

She added that she owes it big to Indian TV for taking her where she is, at the moment, and that she would maintain that stance no matter how far she travels. She is also excited about her debut film Lines, whose poster was recently unveiled at the prestigious film festival.

Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Hina wrote, "Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.
#Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can! @rahatkazmi @tariq_khana @zebasajid2 @rockyj1 @rishi_bhutani @husseinkhan72 @pinkuchauhan8 @d.avaniish #cannes2019." (sic)



In another instance, Anupama met Priyanka Chopra, who is also making her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. Priyanka is at the festival for Chopard, a Swiss manufacturer of jewellery and watches, while she lends her support to a documentary, titled 5B.

The documentary talks about AIDS crisis, through not-so-popular faces, and is also supported by U2 singer-songwriter Bono and actress Julianne Moore. On a funny note, Priyanka added (as quoted by hindustantimes.com), "You can’t take being photographed too seriously!"

