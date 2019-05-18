English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hina Khan Has Worked Hard in Her Career and Deserves the Cannes Limelight
In a candid conversation with a film critic at Cannes, Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra opened up about their debut appearances at the revered international film festival.
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
Loading...
While Hina Khan, the Kasautti Zindagii Kay actress, made a sparkling debut at the Cannes red carpet in a gown by Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad and grabbed attention from all quarters of the world, a certain comment by a magazine editor posted in an Instagram story tended to pull her down.
The editor had written, "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" (Has Cannes become Chandivali Studios-- a place in Mumbai). The comment drew ire from a host of TV fraternity members and Salman Khan, who supported Hina and her journey whole-heartedly. Speaking to Anupama Chopra from the French Riviera, Hina said that she has worked very hard to get to where she is at, and while such negative comments and opinions did upset her, she chooses to look on the bright side.
Read: Hina Khan Calls Herself a 'Proud Outsider' After a Scribe's Dig at Her Cannes Appearance
She added that she owes it big to Indian TV for taking her where she is, at the moment, and that she would maintain that stance no matter how far she travels. She is also excited about her debut film Lines, whose poster was recently unveiled at the prestigious film festival.
Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Hina wrote, "Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.
#Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can! @rahatkazmi @tariq_khana @zebasajid2 @rockyj1 @rishi_bhutani @husseinkhan72 @pinkuchauhan8 @d.avaniish #cannes2019." (sic)
In another instance, Anupama met Priyanka Chopra, who is also making her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. Priyanka is at the festival for Chopard, a Swiss manufacturer of jewellery and watches, while she lends her support to a documentary, titled 5B.
The documentary talks about AIDS crisis, through not-so-popular faces, and is also supported by U2 singer-songwriter Bono and actress Julianne Moore. On a funny note, Priyanka added (as quoted by hindustantimes.com), "You can’t take being photographed too seriously!"
Follow @News18Movies for more
The editor had written, "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" (Has Cannes become Chandivali Studios-- a place in Mumbai). The comment drew ire from a host of TV fraternity members and Salman Khan, who supported Hina and her journey whole-heartedly. Speaking to Anupama Chopra from the French Riviera, Hina said that she has worked very hard to get to where she is at, and while such negative comments and opinions did upset her, she chooses to look on the bright side.
Read: Hina Khan Calls Herself a 'Proud Outsider' After a Scribe's Dig at Her Cannes Appearance
She added that she owes it big to Indian TV for taking her where she is, at the moment, and that she would maintain that stance no matter how far she travels. She is also excited about her debut film Lines, whose poster was recently unveiled at the prestigious film festival.
Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Hina wrote, "Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.
#Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can! @rahatkazmi @tariq_khana @zebasajid2 @rockyj1 @rishi_bhutani @husseinkhan72 @pinkuchauhan8 @d.avaniish #cannes2019." (sic)
View this post on Instagram
Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. #Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can! @rahatkazmi @tariq_khana @zebasajid2 @rockyj1 @rishi_bhutani @husseinkhan72 @pinkuchauhan8 @d.avaniish #cannes2019
In another instance, Anupama met Priyanka Chopra, who is also making her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. Priyanka is at the festival for Chopard, a Swiss manufacturer of jewellery and watches, while she lends her support to a documentary, titled 5B.
The documentary talks about AIDS crisis, through not-so-popular faces, and is also supported by U2 singer-songwriter Bono and actress Julianne Moore. On a funny note, Priyanka added (as quoted by hindustantimes.com), "You can’t take being photographed too seriously!"
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets a Solid Opening, Earns Rs 10 Crore
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown at Cannes 2019
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli Sets Standards We Thought Would Never Be Achieved: Dravid
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results