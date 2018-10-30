Hina Khan: Hope to Keep 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Iconic as Ever

An icon ektakapoor made an iconic show KZK 17 years ago exactly on this day and tht show had an iconic character called komolika. I only pray n hope tht I can add to this great legacy and make it,keep it as Iconic as ever.Thank you @ektaravikapoor #Komolika tonight on @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/bt0GqJb9gB — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 29, 2018

Television actress Hina Khan, who is playing the role of Komolika in the reboot of love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay, hopes the show remains iconic.Hina on Monday took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself along with the show's producer Ekta Kapoor."An icon Ekta Kapoor made an iconic show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' 17 years ago exactly on this day and that show had an iconic character called Komolika. I only pray and hope that I can add to this great legacy and make it, keep it as iconic as ever. Thank you Ekta Kapoor," Hina captioned the image.In the original "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", the role of Komolika, a negative character, was essayed by Urvashi Dholakia. It ran for seven years and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy.The reboot, which premiered on StarPlus on September 25, stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez.