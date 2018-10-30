English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hina Khan: Hope to Keep 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Iconic as Ever
Hina Khan shared a photograph of herself along with the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' producer Ekta Kapoor. She wrote, I only pray and hope that I can add to this great legacy and make it, keep it as iconic as ever.
Hina Khan is playing the role of Komolika in the reboot of love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay.(Image courtesy: Khanrealhinakhan/Instagram)
Television actress Hina Khan, who is playing the role of Komolika in the reboot of love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay, hopes the show remains iconic.
Hina on Monday took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself along with the show's producer Ekta Kapoor.
"An icon Ekta Kapoor made an iconic show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' 17 years ago exactly on this day and that show had an iconic character called Komolika. I only pray and hope that I can add to this great legacy and make it, keep it as iconic as ever. Thank you Ekta Kapoor," Hina captioned the image.
In the original "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", the role of Komolika, a negative character, was essayed by Urvashi Dholakia. It ran for seven years and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy.
The reboot, which premiered on StarPlus on September 25, stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez.
