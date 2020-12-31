Hina Khan Injures Her Left Hand, Blames it on 2020

Actress Hina Khan's end of the year is not looking very bright. The former Bigg Boss star has injured her left hand. Hina, who keeps her fans updated at all times on social media, shared a video of it on her Instagram story.

Hina posted a boomerang video making a sad face, showing her bandaged hand. She captioned it, "Because it's 2020."

During the lockdown Hina was busy sketching, hair styling, learning to cook, washing clothes, giving fitness tips, guidance on how to sanitise everything and making masks. She also released her new film Wishlist on an OTT platform recently.

Before the film's release, Hina was on a vacation in Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and their family. She kept sharing beautiful photos of herself from the trip, and even shared a few pictures on Tuesday on Instagram from her trip to the island.

Hina is presumably one of the most popular faces of Indian television today. However, coming from an orthodox Kashmiri family, choosing a career in the entertainment industry was not easy and it involved cutting ties with friends and kin.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the actress revealed how her parents were apprehensive about sending her to Delhi for higher education a decade ago and now she has braved Cannes and debuted on the OTT platform. Hina also talked about her choice of seeing someone outside her religion whereas everyone in her family got married to the person of their family’s choice.