Hina Khan Invited for the India Day Parade at NYC

Adding another feather to her cap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress Hina Khan will become the first TV actress to attend the India Day Parade in the New York City on the occasion of Independence Day. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress will be celebrating her Independence Day in New York City as she has been invited to be the guest at India Day Parade organised by the Federation of Indian Associations and NBA.

Tweeting about the invite, FIA, NYC, shared a list of celebrities who will be part of the India Day Parade in NYC this year. Hina Khan will be joined by film actors Gulshan Grover and Suniel Shetty. The parade will take place on August 18, Sunday at Madison Avenue in NYC.

WORLD'S LARGEST INDIA DAY PARADE - SUN, AUG.18,2019. MADISON AVENUE. NYC. Let's celebrate India's 73rd Independence Celebration with Most Gorgeous & Talented Indian TV & Film Actress HINA KHAN @eyehinakhan #Indiadayparade#indiadayparadenewyork #newyorkparade pic.twitter.com/CcevxHfIT8 — FIA NYNJCT (@FIANYNJCTorg) August 5, 2019

This is turning out to be a fortunate year for Hina Khan, who also walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival this year. This walked on the Cannes Red Carpet to represent her debut movie Lines.

The actress took everyone by surprise by her glamorous avatar at the International Film Festival.

The actress has been part of the TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She has also participated in reality TV shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. The actress is currently prepping for her character in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s next directorial venture. She was recently seen attending her BFF Priyank Sharma’s birthday party in Mumbai.

