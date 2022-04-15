Hina Khan Is A 'Gorgeous Mess' In Sizzling New Pics and Video, Fans Shower Her With Love

There are hardly any outfits that Hina Khan cannot pull off with absolute ease and confidence. Her latest pictures are a reminder of just that! The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from her recent shoot. Hina was seen wearing an elegant white outfit against an aesthetic backdrop. She posted and served several gorgeous poses that made fans go wild in the comment section.

The outfit was a statement dress from Zabella that made the actor look like an angel in white. Hina worked a vintage Hollywood vibe that made several fans swoon. The body-hugging dress featured an intricate, translucent lace detailing throughout the dress which ended in a thick white ruffle. The sleeves extended up to her wrists and added an air of elegance to the whole ensemble while simultaneously raising the temperature. She completed her look with a pair of heels.

Hina’s makeup was done beautifully with the help of a pink palette. Hina’s brown eyes stood out as the eyeliner made the brown in her eyes pop and look captivating. Her make-up was completed with a bright pink lip that was refreshing from the usual reds and glamorous. Sharing the picture, Hina wrote, “I decide my Vibe.."

The pictures were praised by Hina’s fans. “Ohh I loved those clicks, looking gorgeous Miss Khan," a fan said. “Queen on fire," added another. “Absolutely stunning," a third fan commented. Many also dropped fire and heart emojis to show their love.

In addition to the outright sexy post, Hina also posted a reel as she transitioned from her chic pink T-shirt to her gorgeous number. She captioned the post, “I am a gorgeous mess."

The reel also featured Hina meeting her adoring fans as they held out their hands to her and cheered for her all while taking photos and videos of her.

