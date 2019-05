Hina Khan Makes Glamorous Splash at Her First Cannes Red Carpet Appearance

Indian TV star Hina Khan brought her fashion A-game to the Cannes Film Festival, and her glamorous outfits continued for the second day of the gala as she made her majestic red carpet debut at the French Riviera.The actress, who is at the prestigious gala to unveil the first look of her debut film, dazzled in a sparkly silver see-through floor length gown with plunging neckline. The outfit was designed by Ziad Nakad.Complementing her ultra-glam ensemble, Hina went with a classic makeup look-- wearing natural pink lipstick shade, which was clearly adding shine to her pout, and glitzy turquoise eyeshadow.(Image courtesy: Hina Khan/Instagram Story)On Wednesday, the actress was spotted soaking up the sun and enjoying Cannes vibes on the streets of the French Riviera. She also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her day look. For her first outing at Cannes - an interview session - she went monochrome-- a pale pink blouse paired with colour-coordinating pants and blazer.She also spent some romantic moments with her beau Rocky Jaiswal at the Eiffel Tower before heading to the gala.Hina will also be a speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival, which will run from May 14-25. The talk will be followed by the first look launch of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil war.Follow @News18Movies for more