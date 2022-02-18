Hina Khan is Making Memories at Egypt's Kom Ombo Temple Like This; See Her Travel Pics

TV actress Hina Khan is highly active on social media. She clearly knows how to stay in the headlines with her photos. One thing we can say from her Instagram feed is that the actor loves travelling. Nowadays, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is vacationing in Egypt with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina is in Egypt for Rocky's birthday celebrations and is actively posting the pictures from her trip on Instagram. Today, Hina posted a series of photos in which she can be seen posing in the famous Kom Ombu Temple of Egypt.

In the series of photos shared by Hina, she is giving us true touristy vibes. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a blue sweater with blue ripped pants. To complete the look, she chose to wear a yellow floral hat and floral sneakers. While sharing the photos, Hina wrote, “Dreams, Mysteries, Memories."

Fans showered love on the photos of Hina. They complemented Hina by commenting gorgeous, beautiful and a lot of heart emojis.

This isn’t the first set of photos from Hina’s Egypt diaries. Earlier, she shared a group of photos posing in the premises of Philae Temple Aswan. She did quite a fun photoshoot on the location.

Hina is looking adorable as she carries a printed matching shirt and pant set with white Gucci shoes. We can see the Sun kissing Hina as she poses for the photos. Hina looks not less than any model in the photoshoot.

Egypt is known for the deserted land and camels. Hina can be seen having a lot of fun with the camel at the pyramids of Giza. Rising the temperature of Egypt, Hina poses in a red top with animal print pants. Captioning the photo, Hina wrote, “Perfect weather, perfect location and a perfect companion. I must say we’re quite photogenic.. isn’t it?”

Further, the caption read,” Had an amazing experience at Giza, Egypt. These #Pyramids take you back in time with just a look. You have to see it to believe it."

Hina is giving us travel goals and we can’t wait to witness her other photos from all these locations.

