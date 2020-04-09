Hina Khan is Proud of Her First Ever 'Phooli Hui Poori' But Fans Think it is a Bhatura

Showbiz stars are trying their hands at new skills during the lockdown period, and cooking is one of them. Since most actors are having to manage their household chores on their own, they are also learning to cook new dishes.

TV star Hina Khan has been entertaining fans with funny videos of her doing house work. Now, she has posted a video of here trying to fry pooris. Or bhaturas. Actually, we are confused. And so is Hina, it seems.

She wrote in her caption, "Anyone for my first ever PHOOLI HUI POORI... I did it yaaaaaassssss💃 #CookingDiariesWithHK #RookieChefHK." The video shows a visibly elated Hina frying what looked like a large sized-poori.

Although it seems she intended for it to be a bhatura. Her friend Sonu Thukral commented, "wah wah pakka poori hai na mujhe to bhatoora lag raha hai 🙊 size dekh kar." Hina confirms, "bhatura hi hai."

She seems to have edited her caption later to add, "Well #RookieChefs rookie mistake 🙈🙈 It was a BHATURA indeed 😂😂 that's me."

But we are still confused, aren't bhaturas supposed to be thicker? Anyway, as long as Hina is happy making it. Take a look:

The former Bigg Boss contestant, like a responsible citizen, has been posting videos about dos and donts during this coronavirus outbreak. She posted video tutorial for homemade masks, and also showed how people should ensure hygiene after returning from the supermarket.