Hina Khan is Quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Heading to Cannes This Year With New Film
Popular TV actress Hina Khan, who plays Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is leaving the show to concentrate on her film projects.
Image credits: Instagram/Hina Khan
However, the latest buzz is the actress is set to leave the show next month. Hina confirmed the news to Spotboye, saying, "It's true that I will not be seen on the show post-March. But the only reason is my prior commitment to films."
However, it is yet to be revealed whether it would be her permanent exit from the show or not. The actress revealed that the makers of the show want her to stay, but due to her commitments to films, she needs to take a break from the show.
The actress said in a live session with her fans that she is heading to Cannes this year with her new film Lines, and has some international projects in the pipeline.
@eyehinakhan so proud of u ur hardwork and dedication speaks u r an example of excellence not only our gorgeous lady will walk red carpet at #Cannes for debut movie Lines but will also be shooting a International Film in July and August #HinaKhan @JJROCKXX pic.twitter.com/W9d6UG1eEV— Tanu✨❤️Hina Di ✨ (@tanu_gupta80) February 4, 2019
Although her fans were sad to hear about her quitting the show, they wished Hina all the luck for her movie projects.
Biggest Highlight of today's Instagram Live Chat— Hinaholics ✨ (@Hinaholics) February 4, 2019
✹ Hina might Walk Red Carpet of Cannes for her Movie "Lines".
Do u know what this even means guys, i m blown away❤️
Cannes is a dream for most of the Celebs around d
God bless our Queen#HinaKhan #KasautiiZindagiiKay
