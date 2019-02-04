LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Hina Khan is Quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Heading to Cannes This Year With New Film

Popular TV actress Hina Khan, who plays Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is leaving the show to concentrate on her film projects.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Hina Khan is Quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Heading to Cannes This Year With New Film
Image credits: Instagram/Hina Khan
The season 2 of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, has been garnering good views. Actress Hina Khan’s much-hyped entry on the show as Komolika generated a lot of curiosity among the viewers. The former Bigg Boss contestant was quite a hit among fans with her role as the vivacious Komolika.

However, the latest buzz is the actress is set to leave the show next month. Hina confirmed the news to Spotboye, saying, "It's true that I will not be seen on the show post-March. But the only reason is my prior commitment to films."

However, it is yet to be revealed whether it would be her permanent exit from the show or not. The actress revealed that the makers of the show want her to stay, but due to her commitments to films, she needs to take a break from the show.

The actress said in a live session with her fans that she is heading to Cannes this year with her new film Lines, and has some international projects in the pipeline.




Although her fans were sad to hear about her quitting the show, they wished Hina all the luck for her movie projects.







Follow @News18Movies for more


