Hacked Trailer Has A 19-Year-Old Maniac Making Hina Khan's Life Miserable
'Hacked' is about cyber-crime and how a jilted lover ends up troubling women. The film featuring Hina Khan and Rohan Shah releases on February 7. 'Hacked' in directed by Vikram Bhatt.
Rohan Shah (L) and Hina Khan in 'Hacked'
Actress Hina Khan, who worked predominantly for the television industry, is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Hacked.
The film's logline reads: "You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything."
The film’s official trailer has now been released by Zee Studios. It is about a 19-year-old hacker, who gets obsessed with a grown-up woman and confesses his love for her. When she denies, he hacks all her social media accounts and creates havoc in her life.
The female lead is played by Hina while the role of the obsessed hacker is portrayed by Rohan Shah. The stalker thriller is slated to release on February 7.
Hina Khan was last seen in the spin-off of the famous show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the antagonist, Komolika. She bid adieu to the show due to her film commitments.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress will also be seen opposite TV actor Kaushal Tandon in an untitled horror film for the OTT platform ZEE5. Speaking about the project, Hina had said, "It was a nail-biting script and I knew I wanted to play the character from the word go. The script had me hooked from start to finish, and for me to do justice to the role, I will have to tune into a different mindspace and get under the skin of the character," quoted IANS as saying.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Hurts Her Back, Informs Fans by Sharing Pic on Instagram
- People Are Eating Cereal From Other People's Mouths In This Gross Yet Viral TikTok Challenge
- Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Saying 'Don’t Think There Was a Concept of India Till the British Gave it One'
- Brad Pitt's Joke On Quentin Tarantino's Foot Fetish and Tinder Profile is Basically All of Us
- Airtel Has a New Rs 179 Prepaid Recharge That Bundles Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance Cover