Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hacked Trailer Has A 19-Year-Old Maniac Making Hina Khan's Life Miserable

'Hacked' is about cyber-crime and how a jilted lover ends up troubling women. The film featuring Hina Khan and Rohan Shah releases on February 7. 'Hacked' in directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hacked Trailer Has A 19-Year-Old Maniac Making Hina Khan's Life Miserable
Rohan Shah (L) and Hina Khan in 'Hacked'

Actress Hina Khan, who worked predominantly for the television industry, is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Hacked.

The film's logline reads: "You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything."

The film’s official trailer has now been released by Zee Studios. It is about a 19-year-old hacker, who gets obsessed with a grown-up woman and confesses his love for her. When she denies, he hacks all her social media accounts and creates havoc in her life.

The female lead is played by Hina while the role of the obsessed hacker is portrayed by Rohan Shah. The stalker thriller is slated to release on February 7.

Hina Khan was last seen in the spin-off of the famous show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the antagonist, Komolika. She bid adieu to the show due to her film commitments.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress will also be seen opposite TV actor Kaushal Tandon in an untitled horror film for the OTT platform ZEE5. Speaking about the project, Hina had said, "It was a nail-biting script and I knew I wanted to play the character from the word go. The script had me hooked from start to finish, and for me to do justice to the role, I will have to tune into a different mindspace and get under the skin of the character," quoted IANS as saying.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram