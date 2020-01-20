Hacked Trailer Has A 19-Year-Old Maniac Making Hina Khan's Life Miserable

Actress Hina Khan, who worked predominantly for the television industry, is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Hacked.

The film's logline reads: "You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything."

The film’s official trailer has now been released by Zee Studios. It is about a 19-year-old hacker, who gets obsessed with a grown-up woman and confesses his love for her. When she denies, he hacks all her social media accounts and creates havoc in her life.

The female lead is played by Hina while the role of the obsessed hacker is portrayed by Rohan Shah. The stalker thriller is slated to release on February 7.

Hina Khan was last seen in the spin-off of the famous show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the antagonist, Komolika. She bid adieu to the show due to her film commitments.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress will also be seen opposite TV actor Kaushal Tandon in an untitled horror film for the OTT platform ZEE5. Speaking about the project, Hina had said, "It was a nail-biting script and I knew I wanted to play the character from the word go. The script had me hooked from start to finish, and for me to do justice to the role, I will have to tune into a different mindspace and get under the skin of the character," quoted IANS as saying.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.