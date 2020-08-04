Hina Khan Joins Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's Sister For Raksha Bandhan Celebrations, See Pics

Bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aamir Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s family.

Hina took to Instagram stories and shared pictures with her brother and also with Rocky’s family.

Rocky, too, shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram. In the pictures, Rocky’s sister can be seen tying rakhi to him and also his girlfriend Hina.

"Pure. True. Forever. Us and Rakshabandhan 2020. Missed you @neelamsingh.ritz. #SiblingBandhan #SiblingDay #FamilyForever #TogetherForever With @realhinakhan (sic)," Rocky captioned the pictures.

Recently, when Hina had shared a throwback video of herself, where she is seen jumping joyfully on a beach. Rocky and her good friend Nakuul Mehta had a hilarious conversation aiming at Hina in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram I wanna fly #FeelKaroReelKaro A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Jul 19, 2020 at 4:32am PDT

Meanwhile, Hina will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. The show will also feature Dheeraj Dhoopar. Recently, the channel also released a promo revealing Hina's look from the show.