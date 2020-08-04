MOVIES

Hina Khan Joins Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's Sister For Raksha Bandhan Celebrations, See Pics

credits - Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her beau Rocky Jaishwal's family. Rocky's sister tied him and Hina Khan rakhi together and also did their puja in a traditional manner.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
Bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aamir Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s family.

Hina took to Instagram stories and shared pictures with her brother and also with Rocky’s family.

Rocky, too, shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram. In the pictures, Rocky’s sister can be seen tying rakhi to him and also his girlfriend Hina.

"Pure. True. Forever. Us and Rakshabandhan 2020. Missed you @neelamsingh.ritz. #SiblingBandhan #SiblingDay #FamilyForever #TogetherForever With @realhinakhan (sic)," Rocky captioned the pictures.

Pure. True. Forever. Us and Rakshabandhan 2020 . Missed you @neelamsingh.ritz ❤️ #SiblingBandhan #SiblingDay #FamilyForever #TogetherForever With @realhinakhan

Recently, when Hina had shared a throwback video of herself, where she is seen jumping joyfully on a beach. Rocky and her good friend Nakuul Mehta had a hilarious conversation aiming at Hina in the comment section.

I wanna fly #FeelKaroReelKaro

Meanwhile, Hina will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. The show will also feature Dheeraj Dhoopar. Recently, the channel also released a promo revealing Hina's look from the show.

