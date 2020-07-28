Hina Khan Joins Naagin 5, Confirms This Co-actor

The 4th season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Naagin got disrupted by the lockdown and wrapped up sooner than expected, but anticipation for the fifth season is already high. It was earlier being speculated that actress Hina Khan will be the new face of the shape-shifting snake in Naagin 5 and now her casting has been confirmed by co-actor Mohit Malhotra.

Speculation about the star cast and the plotline of the new season of Naagin had already been rife among the audience and there is good news for Hina's fans now as she will be seen playing the role of the new naagin. Mohit confirmed reuniting with his Hacked co-actor Hina for Naagin 5, saying (via), "She and I are good friends, so it feels great to get back with Hina."

Meanwhile, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will also be joining the duo of Hina and Mohit in Naagin 5. The fourth edition of the show will conclude by mid-August and the makers will follow it up with the new season soon afterwards. Naagin 5 is set to go on the floors in a few days.

The shooting of Naagin 4 resumed after the lockdown restrictions were eased. Earlier in May, producer Ekta Kapoor had revealed that season 4 will be called off soon. She had also announced that a new season was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that, the fourth installment will be given a proper send off.