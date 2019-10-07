Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hina Khan Joins Salman Khan On Bigg boss, Calls It Her Little Tradition Of 4 Years

Hina Khan, who was the first runner up on Bigg Boss 11, was seen as a guest for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hina Khan Joins Salman Khan On Bigg boss, Calls It Her Little Tradition Of 4 Years
Hina Khan, who was the first runner up on Bigg Boss 11, was seen as a guest for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss is back with its season 13. The show will had its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode this weekend with Salman Khan. As part of the Bigg Boss tradition, this episode calls in for celebrity guests in the house to interact with the housemates. Apart from the cast of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Hina Khan too joined the weekend special episode.

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture with Salman and stressed on how she has been a part of four consecutive seasons of the show, (Season 10, 11, 12, and 13) and how it has become a 'Little Tradition' of sorts for her to meet 'Bhaijaan' there.

Being associated with the season 11 of the show, where she made it to the top two (Shilpa Shinde bagged the first prize), Hina Khan is not a new name for Bigg Boss. Even though she did not win, her controversial statements had kept her in the headlines since the beginning of the show and also landed her with Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award" for the Best Entertainer for Reality Show.

For the unversed, on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the host interacts with the contestants inside the house from outside and discusses the major happenings such as fights, arguments, task performances, etc. A guest is also called on the panel to give their point of view as to what is being portrayed from outside the house and within the viewers. 

While it has been just a week since the show started, it comes as no surprise that the show has already starting grabbing headlines everyday. Fans have already starting picking up their favourites and villains among the contestants.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram