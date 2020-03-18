Hina Khan Keeps it Casual in a Striped Yellow Dress, Fans Find Her Cute

Hina Khan stepped out in style on a sunny day, wearing a simple striped yellow dress. In the images shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant, she is seen flaunting her curves in the chic bodycon dress.

Fans and friends from the TV world dropped in a lot of compliments in the comments section. The actress, who shot to fame as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, received compliments from actors Rohit Roy, Rohan Mehraa and actress Kanica Maheshwari, besiders several followers on Instagram.

Hina was last seen in psychological thriller Hacked directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film also had Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in important roles.

The actress, who is exploring the world of digital entertainment, debuted in the web world with the Hungama play original Damaged 2. The series featured Hina as Gauri Batra and Adhyayan Suman as Akash Batra. The second season of Damaged started to stream January 14 onwards.

She will next be seen in Zee5's tech horror film, Unlock: The Haunted App alongside Kushal Tandon. The film is about Suhani, who realises that she is about to lose the man of her dreams Amar to her flat-mate Riddhi. The film is produced by Krasnaya Corporation LLP and Horse Films LLP.

Apart from that, she has a slew of films in her kitty including Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind. Her other announced films are Lines, Soulmate and Wish List.

