1-min read

Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon to Co-Star in a Horror Film

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon will be co-starring together for the first time for a new untitled horror film. The film went on floors earlier this week.

IANS

Updated:January 18, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon to Co-Star in a Horror Film
Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon will be co-starring together for the first time for a new untitled horror film. The film went on floors earlier this week.

TV actors Hina Khan and Kaushal Tandon will co-star in an untitled horror film for the OTT platform ZEE5.

"It was a nailbiting script and I knew I wanted to play the character from the word go. The script had me hooked from start to finish, and for me to do justice to the role, I will have to tune into a different mind space and get under the skin of the character," said Hina.

The film promises to fuse high-tech effects and technology with storytelling.

Kushal said, "Tech horror is an extremely interesting genre and I am thankful to get a chance to work with ZEE5 on this film. We have had extensive narration sessions, and that has made me question how technology can get the better of us! The script is well layered and every character has demons, which come alive as the film progresses."

Directed by Debatma Mandal, the film also features Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha.

The untitled film is a love triangle. Things get ugly and scary when the protagonist realises she is about to lose the man of her dreams to her flat-mate.

Shooting started this week.

