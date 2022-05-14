Hina Khan Leaves for Cannes Film Festival, Asks Paps to Wish Her ‘All The Best’; Watch

Hina Khan would be walking the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Fans have already been cheering for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star. And today, she left for the film festival.

The actress was spotted at the airport leaving for the Cannes Film Festival. She was seen in a cheerful mode, and was spotted wearing blue co-ord set and accessorized it with shades. She finished the look with sneakers and chose to travel in the comfy and perfect outfit. She posed for the paps, and then said, “All the best wish karo.” The paps also obliged and wished her the best for her Cannes appearance. The video was shared by Viral Bhayani. Check out the video here:

Also with Hina Khan, TV actress Helly Shah would also be walking the Cannes red carpet. It is after 3 years that the actress would be walking again in Cannes. She made her Cannes debut in 2019 for the poster launch of ‘Lines’. Now, she will be attending the 75th edition of the gala for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

In 2020, Hina had remembered her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival. Sharing a video, she had written, “Nothing can be something if it is not acknowledged for what it’s worth. So, in a way the worth of everything is dependent on the recognition of it. I tried my best in every role I played, every character, everything I do to break the path, to break the stereotypes, to break the so called norms and to break the barriers of possibilities. And will keep on doing so as long as I walk on this planet.”

She had also added, “But, I can never have done or achieved anything without the acknowledgment and recognition of my work and my attempts. You out there! You made it possible! You walked along with me. You accepted the Change wholeheartedly, you embraced my risks lovingly and you inspired me to keep doing it. And I promise to continue…just like the day I walked for my first audition.. just like the day I walked a year back in Cannes… I will keep walking… I will continue…”

The reported sketch of the star’s outfit had also been going viral on social media. Fans had been tagging Hina and her team to get a reaction on whether or not the actor will don the outfit at the Cannes 2022 red carpet. Meanwhile, the fans are all singing praises for the outfit and are suggesting that Hina would look just stunning in it.

