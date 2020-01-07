Hina Khan Makes Digital Debut With Damaged 2 Alongside Adhyayan Suman
The teaser for Damaged 2, starring Hina and Adhyayan Suman, was released by the makers. As per the teaser, Hina and Suman play Gauri Batra and Akash Batra, who own a guest house.
After ruling the small screen with her portrayal of the country’s favourite bahu and becoming even more popular during her stint in Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with a Hungama Play original series.
The clip promises to be a thrill watch. The line “When a dream home-stay turns into a nightmare” pops up on the screen, while the show’s tagline says, “Love has its secrets.”
Hina Khan also shared the teaser on her Instagram account. “Season premieres 14th Jan 2020 on @hungama_play,” Hina wrote.
A glimpse of Damaged 2. Season premieres 14th Jan 2020 on @hungama_play . . #Repost @hungama_play with @get_repost ・・・ Back with a bang! 😎 The new season of Hungama Play's original show - Damaged - a psychological crime drama starring @realhinakhan and @adhyayansuman is set to release on 14th January. #Damaged2
The first season of Damaged was a psychological-crime drama and featured Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead role. The actor had received a lot of appreciation for her role.
According to a story published in India Today, Hina had revealed that venturing into the digital space was “extremely unique and challenging in terms of the character and the format as the entire story wraps up in a few episodes.”
