Hina Khan Makes Heads Turn in a Metallic High-slit Gown During Second Appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Hina Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Wednesday for the screening of Brazilian film Bacurau. Dressed in a dazzling sparkly silver see-through floor length gown with plunging neckline, designed by Ziad Nakad, Hina enthralled the by standers and got the cameras flashing like there was no tomorrow.Now, after unveiling her debut film's poster, titled Lines, at the prestigious event, Hina once again bedazzled everyone with her second red carpet appearance, which happened on Saturday. For the occasion, Hina opted for a grey wrap gown with a trail. She waved at the audience and paparazzi and looked ravishingly beautiful and elegant in the gown designed by Australian fashion house Alin Le' Kal.On the make-up front, Hina decided to go for her signature dewy look and tinted her lips in a shade of plum. She neatly tied back her hair, which made her look classy and completed the look with silver heels designed by Dech Barrouci and statement earrings by Azotique. Her make-up was done by Liz Bomben and hair designed by Georgiana Teers, who is based out of London. The entire look was styled by Sayali Vidya, a celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant based out of Mumbai.