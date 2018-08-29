English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hina Khan May Not Be Playing Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagi Kay Reboot
Ekta Kapoor's recent comment on Hina Khan's Instagram photo says it all.
Hina Khan is best known for playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Image: Instagram/Hina Khan)
Actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samanthaan will be playing Prerna and Anurag Basu is Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s much-talked-about reboot.
However, despite speculations that Hina Khan may essay the negative role of Komolika, neither the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor nor Star Plus has confirmed her involvement with the project yet.
But if Ekta Kapoor’s comment on Hina Khan’s recent photo is anything to go by, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor may not be a part of Kasautii’s remake after all.
Hina shared a photo with the TV mogul on her Instagram on Tuesday.
The two met at the recent premiere of Alt Balaji’s new show, Home, which stars actors Anu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.
Commenting on the image, Ekta wrote: “Was fantastic meeting you!!! Hope to work with you sometime in the future.”
Does this mean that Hina is not the new Komolika? Oh Balaji Telefilms, confirm already.
Talking about the actor who’d be playing the popular vamp, Ekta had earlier said: “She is a big TV actress who has done positive roles, now you guess!”
Hina, too, hasn’t given a clear answer yet. “I won’t say it’s not happening, but I suggest let’s wait for the official announcement. Yes, I did go to meet Ekta and somehow people started to speculate, and it came to a point where they even confirmed that I’ve been roped in for the show, whereas I’m yet to sign anything,” she previously said during a press interaction.
