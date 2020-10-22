Hina Khan Meets Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal After Exiting Bigg Boss 14 House, See Pics

Bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, took to Instagram stories to share videos with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

In one video, she wrote "Pyaar beshumaar. Naseeb apna apna." In another video, she said, "Humne har pal mein jitni zindagi dekhi hai, Tumne Zindagi mein utne pal nahi dekhe #HIRO forever."

Hina, who left the Bigg Boss 14 house in last night’s episode was welcomed home with a cake. "Ghar ka cake. Welcome back SherKhan it says," the actress captioned it.

She wrote about her journey,"#5th consecutive and incredible journey to the BB house comes to an end.. Life has so much more to come..we are more than one show. Thank you for dher saara pyaar."

Also, the actress on her birthday (October 2) was inside the Bigg Boss house. She shared a cake picture on Instagram story and said that her parents received 40 cakes on her birthday from her fans.

Before Bigg Boss 14, Hina was seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5, with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

Meanwhile, on Bigg Boss 14, Punjabi singer Shehzad Deol was eliminated by the contestants. Shehzad becomes second evicted contestant after Sara Gurpal.