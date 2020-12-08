Hina Khan Meets 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Co-stars Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, See Pics

Bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan recently had a fun evening with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh. Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal had joined them.

Rohan took to Instagram stories and shared the pictures from the evening and wrote, “Look who is back from Maldives.” Kanchi, on the other hand, shared a picture with Hina and captioned it, “Love her so much.”

Rohan and Kanchi give credit of their successful relationship to their former co-star and close friend Hina. Kanchi had said that Hina plays a very important part in their love story and that she has been extremely supportive of the two.

While Hina played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohan was seen in the role of Akhsara’s son Naksh and Kanchi played the role of Akshara’s niece Gayatri.

The three visit each other on every festival and even on other special occasions.

Meanwhile, Rohan and Hina had also participated in Bigg Boss. While Rohan was part of Bigg Boss 10, Hina was seen in the following season and emerged as a runner-up. The actress was recently vacationing in Maldives with family and boyfriend Rocky.