Hina Khan Moved to Bombay Without Telling Her Parents, Says 'Mom's Relatives Cut Ties with Us'

Hina Khan is presumably one of the most popular faces of Indian television today. However, coming from an orthodox Kashmiri family, choosing a career in the entertainment industry was not easy and it involved cutting ties with friends and kin.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the actress revealed how her parents were apprehensive about sending her to Delhi for higher education a decade ago and now she has braved Cannes and debuted on the OTT platform. Hina also talked about her choice of seeing someone outside her religion whereas everyone in her family got married to the person of their family’s choice.

She recalled how “becoming an actor was never an option” and so when a friend had suggested she go to an audition, she had refused until she relented. This audition got her the lead part in a serial but she was not ready to break it to her parents. “I moved to Bombay without telling my parents; I was 20,” she said, revealing her mother’s friends and several relatives refused to accept her choices. Her father was “livid” after knowing this and gave her an ultimatum. Hina had to complete her studies if she wanted to pursue her career.

To help her balance everything, Hina’s parents moved to Bombay but the “family pressure” did not vanish easily. Treading carefully on these lines for years, Hina found her love of the camera. Soon, Bigg Boss came her way and it made her extremely popular in the country. Hina revealed she also had a ‘no shorts, no steamy scenes’ policy. The next hurdle was to tell her parents about her boyfriend, Rocky. Although they did consider it a “shock”, they soon gave in and now “they love him more than [her]”.

Hina has already spent 11 years in the industry and has time and again, took risks. She decided to quit TV to try out movies and this year, also had her OTT debut. Her journey from Srinagar to Bombay has been a result of “a series of difficult choices” and she is proud of her stand now.