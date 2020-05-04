Hina Khan Offers Prayers to 'Lockdown ke Devtaaa' in This Hilarious Video

Actress Hina Khan has lately been very active on social media treating fans with glimpses of her quarantine life. In her recent Instagram post, the Hacked actor was seen praying to ‘special gods’ during the lockdown in her own unique way. As per Hina, ‘LockDown ke Devtaaa’ include the top-social media apps, namely, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Hina performs on the TikTok dub playing in the background that has Sonu Nigam crooned song, "Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu" from 2014 film, PK.

Hina aka Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai captioned the funny clip as, “Quarantine fun #TiktokFun @indiatiktok. LockDown ke Devtaaa. TiktokOriginals (sic.)”

Hina, who has been observing Roza in the ongoing holy Ramzaan month, recently spoke to IANS about the quarantine phase.

"I am so happy to have my family by my side during these tough times. From cooking to cleaning to working out to watching stuff online, I have been diverting my mind with things that are positive and productive. Right now it's best doing what you like doing more than anything else, to deal with the home quarantine phase in a better way (sic.),”she was quoted as saying.

Hina debuted in web with Hungama play original, Damaged 2 premiered January 14 onwards. The series featured Hina as Gauri Batra and Adhyayan Suman as Akash Batra.

Hina, who is exploring the world of digital entertainment, featured in a short film titled Smartphone that throws light on phone addiction. The feature also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kunal Roy Kapoor in the lead.

She has signed Zee5's tech horror film, Unlock: The Haunted App alongside Kushal Tandon.

In 2019, Hina commenced the shooting of her upcoming projects including Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind and Rahat Kazmi's short film Wish List.

