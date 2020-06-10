MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Hina Khan on Finding Love in Rocky Jaiswal: No One Proposed, Things Just Happened on Their Own

Hina Khan revealed on social media that between her and Rocky Jaiswal, neither proposed and things just happened on their own.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Actress Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been together for quite sometime now. Hina is also close to Rocky's family and vice versa. The two met during the shooting of the actress' hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have been going strong ever since.

Recently, Hina did a #AskHina session on Twitter where a user asked the Hacked actress about her love life with Rocky. Fan questioned Hina, "Who proposed first, you or Rocky sir?" To which Hina replied, "No one to be very honest. Things just happened on their own."

In an interview recently, Hina had opened up on her experience during lockdown. She told IANS, "From cooking to cleaning to working out to watching stuff online, I have been diverting my mind with things that are positive and productive. Right now it's best doing what you like doing more than anything else, to deal with the home quarantine phase in a better way."

