Hina Khan on Finding Love in Rocky Jaiswal: No One Proposed, Things Just Happened on Their Own

Actress Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been together for quite sometime now. Hina is also close to Rocky's family and vice versa. The two met during the shooting of the actress' hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have been going strong ever since.

Recently, Hina did a #AskHina session on Twitter where a user asked the Hacked actress about her love life with Rocky. Fan questioned Hina, "Who proposed first, you or Rocky sir?" To which Hina replied, "No one to be very honest. Things just happened on their own."

No one to b very honest.. things just happened on its own ❤️ https://t.co/9ACfLTjUqr — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

In an interview recently, Hina had opened up on her experience during lockdown. She told IANS, "From cooking to cleaning to working out to watching stuff online, I have been diverting my mind with things that are positive and productive. Right now it's best doing what you like doing more than anything else, to deal with the home quarantine phase in a better way."

