Hina Khan On Naagin 5: The Whole Thrill And Suspense Was Around Me Being Part Of It

Actress Hina Khan, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular cult television show Naagin 5 just wrapped her cameo. The actress was seen in the role of Adi Naagin and was a part of the new season for a couple of episodes.

Talking about launching a new season to Pinkvilla, Hina said, "I didn't want to do television for a while but Ekta was keen and I wasn't allowed to disclose the news about where and how I came into the picture for Naagin 5. The whole thrill and suspense of the show were planned around me launching it and being a part of it for only a couple of episodes. Honestly, I feel it's a huge honor and a privilege to launch a show. I am extremely grateful to Ekta for having entrusted me with such a huge responsibility and am grateful to her from the bottom of my heart."

She also thanked her fans for their unconditional love and support. Along with Hina actors Dheeraj Dhopar and Mohit Malhotra have also concluded the shoot. The season will be now taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in lead roles. Apart from them, Apart from them, Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join as supporting cast.

The previous season, Naagin 4, ended last week and the new season was introduced with Hina's breif appearance at the flag end. The previous season starred Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the show.