Hina Khan on Playing Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika: Ekta Was Bored of Seeing Me as Good Bahu
In Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan plays Komolika Chaubey, the daughter of a corrupt politician.
Hina Khan with Ekta Kapoor. (Image: Instagram/Hina Khan)
Not many leading ladies on Indian television have made character switches as drastic as Hina Khan.
She started her acting career as Akshara—the dutiful daughter, wife, daughter-in-law and mother—on Star Plus’s hit family drama Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, then went on to feature on Bigg Boss as her real self. Now, Hina is playing the contemporary avatar of Urvashi Dholakia’s popular vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s reboot, which is currently airing on Star Plus.
However, Hina wasn’t to apprehensive about having to shun her good girl’s image to bring the scheming Komolika back to life on Indian TV. "When Ekta (Kapoor, producer) offered the role to me, I asked her why she wanted to cast me in a negative role. She said that she was bored of seeing me as the good bahu. She told me I could pull it off and I went by her vision," Hina told Mid-Day.
"Komolika is one of Ekta's favourite characters. She personally decided everything with regard to the role," she added.
Hina also revealed that people have already started referring to her as Komolika. “After Yeh Rishta wrapped up, it took two years for the audience to stop referring to me as Akshara. Now, they call me Komolika. Frankly, I want people to know me as Hina Khan, and not by my character's names," she said.
The reboot stars Erica D’Souza and Parth Samthaan in lead roles as Prerna and Anurag. Hina, meanwhile, plays Komolika Chaubey, the daughter of a corrupt politician involved in sex trade.
Talking about her character, Hina earlier told Times of India, “Playing Komolika is an extremely thrilling experience. However, it also brings a huge responsibility of living it up to the expectations of the viewers. Komolika became a household name who is reminisced even today. She is strongly instilled in the hearts and minds of the viewers. I will try to retain the essence of the old character, but with a new spin.”
