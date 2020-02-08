Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hina Khan Opens up About Choosing Hacked: Friend Experienced Stalking

“We undermine the impact of virtual bullying in our lives. My friend suffered from depression and anxiety long after the cyber cell took action against him," said Hina in the matter of her friend getting cyberstalked.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
Hina Khan Opens up About Choosing Hacked: Friend Experienced Stalking
Hina Khan has made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's thriller Hacked. The film is about an obsessed teen, played by Rohan Shah, who couldn’t take rejections and ends up hacking the social media accounts of Hina's character in the film, who is much older than him.

Recently, a source told Times of India that the actress took up the role as Hina’s friend had experienced it first-hand. “When she said yes to Vikram (Bhatt) for Hacked, she told him about her friend's experience with a stalker. The guy was following her friend on every medium, keeping a tab on everything she likes, every tag she puts, every location she checks in to,” quoted the daily as saying.

The source further said that Hina’s friend was also stalked to a bar she went to. The stalker started posting mean comments on her social media until finally Hina encouraged her to report the matter to the cyber-crime department.

Hina added, “We undermine the impact of virtual bullying in our lives. My friend suffered from depression and anxiety long after the cyber cell took action against him. There was no closure for her and I knew how important this subject is. There is a deep emotional bond with the story because someone I am really close to has lived the harrowing experience and I have seen the trauma up close and personal”.

Hacked also casts Mohit Malhotra, Sid Makkar and Sanjay Gulbaxani in pivotal roles.

