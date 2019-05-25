Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hina Khan Opens Up About Controversial Comment on Her Cannes Debut, Says It Saddened Her

While friends and family of Hina Khan applauded noticeable presence at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, there was a controversy around her when a journalist made a negative comment.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Hina Khan Opens Up About Controversial Comment on Her Cannes Debut, Says It Saddened Her
Hina Khan at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, France. (Image: AP)
TV actress Hina Khan, who ruled the Indian TV screen with her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has recently added another feather to her hat. After winning over the small screen with her acting skills, Hina has now moved towards movies, making her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019 with her first movie.

While friends and family of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress applauded her for making a noticeable presence at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, there was a controversy around her when a senior journalist disregarded her looks.

Talking about the controversy around her Cannes debut, which erupted after the journalist's comment, Hina Khan told Anupama Chopra in an interview, "I did feel bad, I won't deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening."

However, despite the comment, Hina shares that she was happy to have walked the Cannes red carpet. She did not forget to mention her happiness to be at the film and fashion gala. She added, "When I was about to walk the red carpet, I just closed my eyes and I was like 'Hina, this is just another thing for you, you have done it a million times, be confident and just walk the red carpet. Give it your best.'"

Hina made her Cannes debut in 2019 to reveal the poster of her first film Lines. The Cannes Film Festival also had Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Mallika Sherawat, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty walking the red carpet on various days.

