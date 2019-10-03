In May, a magzine editor's comment on Hina Khan's Cannes appearance made TV industry boil in rage. The editor posted a picture of the actress on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Cannes has suddenly become chandivali studios kya?" This didn't go down too well with Indian TV celebs who called him out for his "insensitive" remark.

Hina also found support in actress Priyanka Chopra, who invited her to a private party at the Cannes and introduced her to everyone. Hina has now opened about the same.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina revealed that she was blown by the fact that Priyanka knew everything about her movie Lines, which had a poster launch at the Cannes.

"She knew everything-- about the movie, why I was there, everything. That's why she invited me to the party when I was there. She introduced me to everyone as the ‘star’ from India. She did not mention television or films, she just said an Indian star, and I was overwhelmed. She didn’t have to do it but she did,” Hina said.

On the work front, Hina is currently busy with several film projects. She recently quit Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay. On the other hand, Priyanka is busy promoting her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

