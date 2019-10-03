Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hina Khan Opens Up on Partying With Priyanka Chopra at Cannes, Says 'She Introduced Me to Everyone As Indian Star'

In an interview, Hina revealed that she was blown by the fact that Priyanka knew everything about her movie 'Lines', which had a poster launch at the Cannes.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hina Khan Opens Up on Partying With Priyanka Chopra at Cannes, Says 'She Introduced Me to Everyone As Indian Star'
Image courtesy: Hina Khan/ Instagram

In May, a magzine editor's comment on Hina Khan's Cannes appearance made TV industry boil in rage. The editor posted a picture of the actress on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Cannes has suddenly become chandivali studios kya?" This didn't go down too well with Indian TV celebs who called him out for his "insensitive" remark.

Hina also found support in actress Priyanka Chopra, who invited her to a private party at the Cannes and introduced her to everyone. Hina has now opened about the same.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina revealed that she was blown by the fact that Priyanka knew everything about her movie Lines, which had a poster launch at the Cannes.

"She knew everything-- about the movie, why I was there, everything. That's why she invited me to the party when I was there. She introduced me to everyone as the ‘star’ from India. She did not mention television or films, she just said an Indian star, and I was overwhelmed. She didn’t have to do it but she did,” Hina said.

On the work front, Hina is currently busy with several film projects. She recently quit Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay. On the other hand, Priyanka is busy promoting her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram