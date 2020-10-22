Hina Khan Pens Moving Note to Gauahar, Sidharth Shukla, Says 'Will Miss This Tigdi Forever'

Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 14 journey as 'Toofani Seniors' came to an end on Wednesday's episode after Bigg Boss thanked them for mentoring the freshers and their contribution to the new season.

Soon after her exit from the BB14 house, Hina took to Twitter to pen a heartwarming post for her "counterparts" Gauahar and Sidharth, recalling their fun time inside the house.

"These 2 weeks would not have been the same for me, without my counterparts. We fought, we disagreed, we stood for right as we thought during the tasks, but we also had a lot of fun, enjoyed each other’s company, bonhomie, and had immense love and respect for one another," Hina tweeted.

"Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauhar for being the way you were... Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together... And much more. Thank you guys. Big Love," Hina added.

These 2 weeks would not have been the same for me, without my counterparts. We fought, we disagreed, we stood for right as we thought during the tasks, but we also had a lot of fun, enjoyed each other’s company, bonhomie and had immense love & respect for one another. https://t.co/FUhhxo4TXP — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) October 21, 2020

Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauhar for being the way you wer..Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together.. And much more.Thank you Guyss Big Love ❤️ — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) October 21, 2020

Hina Khan bonded well with Gauahar and Sidharth inside the house. They had several arguments while making crucial decisions but ended up having a lot of fun with each other.