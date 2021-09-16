Hina Khan Performs the Hook Step to Latest Rendition of 90s Hit Song 'Macarena'

Indian television actress Hina Khan brought back the 90s nostalgia to our Instagram feed on Thursday as she danced to the latest rendition of the hit Spanish song Macarena. The actress posted her dance video on Instagram Reels to light up the day of her 14.4 million followers on the social media platform. Hina was seen wearing a tie and dye co-ord set with a headband to keep her hair in place. As American rapper Tyga’s 2019 version of Macarena started playing, Hina performed the hook steps before breaking into a cheerful groove.

The video has been viewed over 996k times on Instagram while 1,37,415 users have double tapped on the Reel. Hina’s co-star Pooja Joshi Arora from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai complimented her Instagram Reel and called it “cute” in the comments section.

On Wednesday, Hina bid adieu to her Maldives vacation as her Instagram Stories shows. The actress posted a video of the location where she was staying and wrote “goodbyes are tough see you soon.” The actress was staying at Velassaru Resorts in the island nation.

In her previous Instagram Reel, Hina was seen rejoicing in the Maldives resort as she walked around the premises in a slow motion-shot video. Wearing a printed co-ord set of crop top and skirt, the actress walked to the tunes of hit Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani Diloka De Silva. With the crystal clear blue ocean in the background and the resort building made of local wood, bamboo, and straw, the actress certainly gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her tropical utopia. The Instagram Reel has received over 2.6 million views since it was shared earlier this week.

Meanwhile Hina will soon be seen starring in a music video with actor Angad Bedi.

The title of her music video is Love Betrays.

