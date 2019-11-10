Take the pledge to vote

Hina Khan Photobombs Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Picture in the Most Adorable Way

The Kausatii Zindagii Kay co-stars partied at Pooja Banerjee's birthday bash. The party saw many TV actors in attendance. Check out pictures inside.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Hina Khan Photobombs Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Picture in the Most Adorable Way
The Kausatii Zindagii Kay co-stars partied at Pooja Banerjee's birthday bash. The party saw many TV actors in attendance. Check out pictures inside.

Kausatii Zindagii Kay actress Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita turned a year older on Saturday. The actress threw a birthday bash which was attended by her show’s co stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan.

The picture of the trio, with Hina photobombing, was shared by Parth on his Instagram story.

eparth

Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika in the show, had recently made an exit. While speaking to Bombay Times about her departure from the show, Hina earlier said, “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March.”

Aamna Sharif replaced Hina on the show and made a comeback to TV after a gap of six years. Nonetheless, Hina can be seen enjoying a great bond with all her co-stars in the picture.

Other pictures of the party also went viral and the show's stars could be seen in full-party mode, ready to dance the night away.

View this post on Instagram

More pictures from the BIRTHDAY NIGHT...

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on

Among others present at the party were Pooja's husband and swimmer Sandeep Sejwal, co-actors Ariah Agarwal, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey. Rumoured couple Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri was also in attendance. Last month, during Diwali, the gang met up for a Diwali celebration and flooded social media with pretty pictures.

