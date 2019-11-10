Hina Khan Photobombs Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Picture in the Most Adorable Way
The Kausatii Zindagii Kay co-stars partied at Pooja Banerjee's birthday bash. The party saw many TV actors in attendance. Check out pictures inside.
The Kausatii Zindagii Kay co-stars partied at Pooja Banerjee's birthday bash. The party saw many TV actors in attendance. Check out pictures inside.
Kausatii Zindagii Kay actress Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita turned a year older on Saturday. The actress threw a birthday bash which was attended by her show’s co stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan.
The picture of the trio, with Hina photobombing, was shared by Parth on his Instagram story.
Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika in the show, had recently made an exit. While speaking to Bombay Times about her departure from the show, Hina earlier said, “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March.”
Aamna Sharif replaced Hina on the show and made a comeback to TV after a gap of six years. Nonetheless, Hina can be seen enjoying a great bond with all her co-stars in the picture.
Other pictures of the party also went viral and the show's stars could be seen in full-party mode, ready to dance the night away.
View this post on Instagram
Birthday pictures...... Thank you for making my birthday a memorable one... From first feeling a little anxious to feeling happy then overwhelmed to finally feeling extremely elated for being with my most lovely people.. I love you all... @sandeepsejwal @ektaravikapoor @iam_ejf @shubhaavi @kshitijbaldota @urvashidholakia9 @madhura.naik @khuzemahaveliwala @ashmitajaggy @samridhbawa @mallika453 @gauravmotu @aakanshashukla0803 @shreya_nehal @itisariah @sonyaaayodhya @udaytikekar @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @karishmaktanna @pearlvpuri @sahilanandofficial @suchipillai @anandmishra2013
Among others present at the party were Pooja's husband and swimmer Sandeep Sejwal, co-actors Ariah Agarwal, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey. Rumoured couple Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri was also in attendance. Last month, during Diwali, the gang met up for a Diwali celebration and flooded social media with pretty pictures.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Question Salman Khan's Behaviour After He Scolds Mahira Sharma
- Shafali Verma is Youngest Indian to Score International Fifty, Surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old Record
- Ayodhya Verdict: Message of Love and Peace Takes Over Twitter as #HinduMuslimBhaiBhai Trends
- Ayodhya Verdict: Internet Services Shutdown in Agra, Aligarh; 29 Districts Monitored
- WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone