Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hina Khan Poses with Eiffel Tower in Paris Before Heading to Cannes Film Festival, See Pic

Hina Khan, who is in France to attend the Cannes film festival, posted some beautiful photos of her posing with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

IANS

Updated:May 14, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hina Khan Poses with Eiffel Tower in Paris Before Heading to Cannes Film Festival, See Pic
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Before making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, popular TV actress Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal spent some romantic moments at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself posing in front of the tallest structure in Paris. "Just be... Restoring my energy. Before it begins," the Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress wrote.

View this post on Instagram

#JustBe...Restoring my energy.. Before it begins 🙏

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on



Rocky shared various videos from their tour on his Instagram stories. In one video, the couple is seen sharing a kiss with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

Hina will not only walk the red carpet at Cannes but also be a speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival, which will run from May 14-25. The talk will be followed by the first look launch of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil war.

A few months ago, Hina had informed fans during a live session on social media that she is heading to prestigious festival, one of the biggest celebrations of cinema globally, for her film Lines. Ever since the announcement, fans of Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2's Komolika have been waiting to see her looks at the French Riveiera, since Cannes is as much about fashion as it is about films.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram