Hina Khan Poses with Eiffel Tower in Paris Before Heading to Cannes Film Festival, See Pic
Hina Khan, who is in France to attend the Cannes film festival, posted some beautiful photos of her posing with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.
Image: Instagram
Before making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, popular TV actress Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal spent some romantic moments at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
She took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself posing in front of the tallest structure in Paris. "Just be... Restoring my energy. Before it begins," the Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress wrote.
Rocky shared various videos from their tour on his Instagram stories. In one video, the couple is seen sharing a kiss with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.
Hina will not only walk the red carpet at Cannes but also be a speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival, which will run from May 14-25. The talk will be followed by the first look launch of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil war.
A few months ago, Hina had informed fans during a live session on social media that she is heading to prestigious festival, one of the biggest celebrations of cinema globally, for her film Lines. Ever since the announcement, fans of Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2's Komolika have been waiting to see her looks at the French Riveiera, since Cannes is as much about fashion as it is about films.
