Hina Khan Prays for Protection, Healing on Her First Roza of Ramzan 2020

TV actress Hina Khan had a life-changing 2019. From walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival to bagging Bollywood projects, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has come a long way.







Hina, who is observing her first roza of Ramzan 2020 on Saturday, posted a pic on Instagram and prayed for all those who are affected by the novel coronavirus. "Ramadan Kareem... Let's make Dua... Let's pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis,” she captioned the picture.

Hina covered her head with a yellow hijab before saying prayers during the suhoor. Hina's radiant smile made the pic a memorable one.











Many of her friends wished her on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Some of those who greeted here were Aashka Goradia, Aamna Sharif, Nivedita Basu, Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai, Devoleena and Mouni Roy.







The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star also shared multiple pictures on her Instagram stories, wishing love and happiness in the month of Ramzan.















The actress was latest spotted in the short film, Smartphone, for which she has earned praise. Released on Ullu app on April 24, the short film has Hina playing the role of a small-town girl, Suman. The movie, directed by Ankush Bhatt, also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi.

