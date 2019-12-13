Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma Paint the Town Red in Arijit Singh's New Music Video Raanjhana

Actress Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s music video titled Raanjhana was released by the makers on Thursday. The romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh and Raqueeb Alam has written the lyrics.

The video begins with Hina and her friends visiting a palace. Moments after her arrival, Hina senses a strong connection with the place. In the second shot, which is inside a room, Hina dressed in a blue polka dots frock opens a book titled 'Raanjhana' and the story unfolds.

In the music video, Hina and Priyank win hearts with their chemistry and they paint the canvas red.

Watch the video here:

A day before its release, the Lines actress gave a glimpse from behind-the-scene pictures from the set of Raanjhana music video. Donning a red lehenga with golden work and laces, the actress posted a series of photos in her bridal look for the video. She captioned it, "From the sets of Raanjhana..."

Hina will be next seen in Vikram Bhatts' Hacked. The thriller is set to release on January 31, 2020. The movie will explore the dark side of the digital and the social media world.

Produced by Amar P. Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt, the movie also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

