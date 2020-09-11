Hina Khan, Rashami Desai to Shibani: Ankita Lokhande Doesn't Need 2 Second Fame, She Already is a Star

Hina Khan and Rashami Desai have come out in support of Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar called her out for writing "a grotesque" letter, which the Pavitra Rishta actress posted on Wednesday on Instagram. In the said letter, Ankita slammed Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs "when she very well knew about his mental state".

Shibani, in response to Ankita's letter, wrote that "she obviously wants her two seconds of fame and has got it by targeting Rhea and playing a major role in this witch-hunt."

Now, Rashami and Hina have come forward in defence of Ankita, saying that she doesn't need two seconds of fame as she already is "a star".

Hina tweeted, "A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star and then shone brighter in films... Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912 here’s some love for your grit and journey. Respect should be equal in all quarters Period!

Rashami tweeted, "@anky1912, I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is."

Besides Hina and Rashami, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Karanvir Bohra, Ravi Dubey, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also backed Ankita on social media. Check out who tweeted what for Ankita:

Don’t even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR https://t.co/7LD2MUeDIh — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 10, 2020

Whoever she is but i must say all the day she got that 2secs fame targetting our beloved @anky1912.I mean like seriously... yeh toh hadd hi hogayee hai..Kahan se chale aate yeh log & kaunse duniya mein jeete hai‍♀️. More More power to you @anky1912 ❤️ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 10, 2020

couldn’t agree more — Ravi Dubey 1 (@_ravidubey) September 10, 2020

2 mins fame? Seriously? From a man's death who meant the world to Ankita..??? Only a sick mind can think something like this! Ankita people who know you, they know ur truth as well! Tight hug @anky1912 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 10, 2020

While everyone has a right to their opinion, let's not undermine what another has achieved. When you've starred in a hit tv serial for SIX years, you've earned much more than 'TWO SECONDS' of fame. @anky1912 #AnkitaLokhande — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) September 10, 2020

I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/vq2yZis3Ia — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

In her post against Ankita, Shibani had written, “This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart than you.”