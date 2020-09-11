MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Hina Khan, Rashami Desai to Shibani: Ankita Lokhande Doesn't Need 2 Second Fame, She Already is a Star

Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande and Shibani Dandekar (L-R)

Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande and Shibani Dandekar (L-R)

Besides Hina Khan and Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, Ravi Dubey, Vikas Gupta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee have also backed Ankita Lokhande on social media. Check out who tweeted what.

Hina Khan and Rashami Desai have come out in support of Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar called her out for writing "a grotesque" letter, which the Pavitra Rishta actress posted on Wednesday on Instagram. In the said letter, Ankita slammed Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs "when she very well knew about his mental state".

Shibani, in response to Ankita's letter, wrote that "she obviously wants her two seconds of fame and has got it by targeting Rhea and playing a major role in this witch-hunt."

Now, Rashami and Hina have come forward in defence of Ankita, saying that she doesn't need two seconds of fame as she already is "a star".

Hina tweeted, "A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star and then shone brighter in films... Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912 here’s some love for your grit and journey. Respect should be equal in all quarters Period!

Rashami tweeted, "@anky1912, I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is."

Besides Hina and Rashami, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Karanvir Bohra, Ravi Dubey, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also backed Ankita on social media. Check out who tweeted what for Ankita:

In her post against Ankita, Shibani had written, “This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart than you.”

Next Story
Loading