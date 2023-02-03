Actress Hina Khan has come a long way in showbiz. Be it television, short films, or walking the red carpet at Cannes or be her real self in Bigg Boss, the actress has a massive fan following and created a niche for herself. As she recently completed 14 years here, the actress expressed gratitude and said, “Everything that happened to me was God’s will. For someone like me who came here without a godfather, every opportunity as a highlight and I am grateful for everything.”

Looking back to her debut role, the actress told ETimes, “I was a part of Yeh Rishta… for eight years. I was fortunate that my role as Akshara kept evolving and it also gave me a lot of recognition.”

She added, “I have worked very hard and it affected my health, too. But there have been many advantages as well. I have fulfilled my dream and this profession has given me a lot. So I always advise youngsters who want to pursue acting that they have to be patient and be willing to put in a lot of hard work. And they also have to constantly work on themselves”.

The 35-year-old beauty always believes in constructive criticism and shared, I am someone who likes to learn and I always accept my shortcomings. It is important to see where you lack and improve on that. It makes me a better performer and a decent human being”.

During the pandemic, the actress lost her father. Opening about her father’s death, she shared, “I haven’t yet come to terms with it. But it is a part of life and I share a great relationship with my family”.

On a closing note she shared, “I’m happy in my personal life, too. I couldn’t have asked for more. I am in no rush. Now I want to focus on quality work rather than quantity.”

Meanwhile on the personal front, Hina will soon be seen essaying the role of a police officer Radhika Shroff in director Adeeb Rais’ new web series, Seven One. She recently starred in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Shadyantra. Helmed by Suresh Jayram and Ganesh Yadav, the teleplay was a suspense thriller, filled with greed, ambition, self-preservation and revenge. It also starred Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here