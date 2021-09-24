Hina Khan Recalls Conversation With Sidharth Shukla After Dad's Death: Can't Share the Chat

Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely demise this month had taken the industry by shock as stars from both Television and Bollywood came together to express their grief. Fans, too, are not over his unfortunate demise. Now, actress Hina Khan recalled a conversation with the late actor that had taken place after Hina’s father’s death earlier this year. In an interview, she revealed that Sidharth had texted her after her father’s demise to comfort her and he ended up cheering her. However, the actress said that she will not reveal the details of their conversation.

“Sidharth’s passing shook me, real bad, real bad. I don’t want to brag and talk about it much, and what I went through. All I would like to tell you is that I terribly miss that person and it is the most unfortunate thing that could happen, and so, so sudden," she told Bollywood Hungama.

The Balika Vadhu actor and Hina had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as seniors.

She added, “I remember he called me when dad’s thing happened. And I did not answer. And then he messaged me, and I started chatting with him for two-three minutes. He cheered me up. I had a smile on my face. I can’t really share the chat with you, but I still go through that chat. And I’m going to share that with his family so that they get a smile on their face. Because they are definitely speaking to people and looking for an instance or a side of him probably which they don’t know. Obviously, they’re trying to collect all the memories possible.”

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

