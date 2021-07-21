Hina Khan Remembers Her Late Father, Pens Emotional Note

Several TV actors lost their loved ones in the pandemic, but they did not compromise on their work and continued to entertain you. TV stars including Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor, Paras Kalnavat, and Ashish Mehrotra suffered a huge loss as they lost their fathers in the pandemic. Hina, whose father passed away due to a cardiac arrest, penned an emotional post on his third month death anniversary. Sharing a series of images with her dad, in the note the actress mentioned that she is not strong enough to bear the loss.

In the heartfelt note, Hina wrote that her father was always the first one to wholeheartedly clap for her and she misses the sparkle in his eyes. The actress said that her father always used to say, "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi (My happiness lies in your happiness).”

Informing that July 20markedhis third month death anniversary, Hina shared that her father used to call her ‘Daddy’s strong girl,’ but she is not strong to bear his loss.

Many industry friends and colleagues of Hina commented on the emotional post. Music sensation Stebin Bin, Tina Datta, Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan, Adaa Khan, Nupur Sanon were some of the stars who extended their love and support to the actress.

Hina’s father passed away earlier this year in April after suffering a cardiac arrest and during that time, the actress was away shooting in Kashmir. On learning about the incident, the actress rushed back to Mumbai for the last rites and to be with her family. Hina was deeply affected by the tragic demise of her father as the two shared a close and friendly bond. Unfortunately, things got worse when the actress fell ill and tested positive for COVID-19. With proper precautions and medication, Hina recovered from the virus.

Over 3 months, she has dedicated several posts to her father and expressed how badly she misses him. In a live chat with fans, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared how her dad was her strongest cheerleader.

