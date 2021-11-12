Hina Khan Requests Fans Not to Send Her Gifts, Says, 'Plant Tree, Help Needy', Instead

Actor Hina Khan, who played the role of Akshara in the hit TV drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now a big industry name. The actor was also one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 11 and her popularity has only soared since. Her fans love her, but the actor is faced with a bit of trouble right now. Let’s understand how.

Hina’s fans are sending her lots of gifts and now the actor has shared a video on her Instagram handle, requesting them not to send her anything,

In this video, Hina says that she is in this industry for almost 12 years and her fans send her gifts on almost every special occasion. Whether it’s her birthday or a song getting popular, her fans love celebrating the moment by sending her gifts.

However, now, she is requesting all her fans with folded hands to stop sending her gifts. The reason, according to her, is simple — she doesn’t have enough space to keep them now.

And hence the actor requested her fans to stop sending her gifts. She said she knows that fans do all these things out of love but please don’t do it, adding your love is enough for her. In the video, Hina also showed some handmade gifts her fans sent her. The actor suggested that instead of sending her gifts, her fans could plant a tree or help someone in need, adding that’d be equally good.

