Hina Khan Responds to Comparisons Between Her Cannes Outfit to Priyanka Chopra’s Dress

Bollywood actor, Hina Khan is an avid social media user and frequently posts glimpses of her life to her fans and reacts to posts and comments as well. Recently, the actor jetted off to the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and turned heads with a pastel metallic gown with a thigh slit. However, the Internet found similarities between her hot ensemble and a black dress of Priyanka Chopra that she wore for a film promotion back in 2019.

Hina and Priyanka donned dresses with thigh-high slits that had metallic elements but were completely different colours. Both the ensembles made the actors look like goddesses as they struck powerful poses. Khan and Chopra carried their elaborate outfits with grace and elegance as they flaunted their figures for the camera.

The Internet saw netizens frantically sharing the comparison photos which resulted in the photo going viral. Hina Khan, who supported and admired Priyanka Chopra, could not take it anymore as she broke down into a fit of giggles. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Khan while reacting to one of the tweets, wrote, “Seriously 😂 Dude she’s The @priyankachopra❤️.”

Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra met for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, where Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas was also present. Khan was invited by Chopra and was introduced to all the icons and stalwarts of cinema present at the annual festival. Moved by the act, Hina Khan took to her social media platform and wrote down the sweetest note for Priyanka Chopra, popularly known as Pee Cee. Chopra returned the gratitude and reacted to the post by wishing success for khan on her acting journey. Since then, Khan has been one of Chopra’s biggest supporters.

While talking to Miss Malini, Hina Khan revealed that Priyanka Chopra had typed out a long message for her after the death of Khan’s father. Hina, while referring to Chopra said, “Priyanka Chopra, I really like the way she picks these small, little things. I honestly don’t want to talk about it, but I want to add a little bit. She is such a busy woman, an entrepreneur, she is doing so many things. She sending me a text message after my father’s passing away, and such a long message. Not just a text message where you say ‘I am sorry, condolences’ and all.”

