Hina Khan Reveals Lines Poster at Cannes, De De Pyaar De Registers a Good Opening at Box Office
Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute clarifies that Nana Patekar has not been cleared in the sexual harassment case, 'Malaal' trailer debuts on YouTube and speculations over Erica Fernandes quitting 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' surface in news reports.
While Hina Khan, the Kasautti Zindagii Kay actress, made a sparkling debut at the Cannes red carpet in a gown by Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad and grabbed attention from all quarters of the world, a certain comment by a magazine editor posted in an Instagram story tended to pull her down. In a candid conversation with a film critic at Cannes, Khan opened up about what she felt after the editor's comment.
In another news, Ajay Devgn's comedy film De De Pyaar De received a good response from the audience after it released on Friday. The Akiv Ali directorial raked in 10.41 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day. Still, DDPD registered a lower opening as compared to Devgn's Total Dhamaal, which opened to Rs 16.50 crore and entered the Rs 100 crore club in around 9 days.
Also, Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute has clarified that police has not given clean chit to actor Nana Patekar who was accused of sexual harassment by the actress. During a media interaction, Satpute claimed that Nana is "trying to put pressure on police and is misleading the case."
After Hina Khan walked down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, an editor had written, in his Instagram story, "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" (Has Cannes become Chandivali Studios-- a place in Mumbai). The comment drew ire from a host of TV fraternity members and Salman Khan, who supported Hina and her journey whole-heartedly. Speaking to Anupama Chopra from the French Riviera, Hina said that she has worked very hard to get to where she is at, and while such negative comments and opinions did upset her, she chooses to look on the bright side.
Bolstered by a decent response for the film going community, Ajay Devgn’s latest outing De De Pyaar De, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles, managed to rake in Rs 10.41 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day. The number is quite good and may witness a boost in the coming days.
In the alleged sexual harassment cased filed against Nana Patekar, accuser Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute has clarified that police has not given clean chit to actor.
Debutants Meezaan and Sharmin Segal are all set to present the audiences with their cute love-hate relationship in the upcoming romantic-drama film Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. It is set to hit theatres on June 28.
As per a report in a leading entertainment portal, actress Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in Erica Fernandes Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, may soon exit the show.
