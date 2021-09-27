Hina Khan Reveals She Lost a Project Because of Her "Dusky Complexion"

Actress Hina Khan, who was recently seen in a music video titled Main Bhi Barbaad alongside actor Angad Bedi, revealed that she was rejected for a project where she had to play the role of a Kashmiri girl because of her dusky complexion. Hina became a household name with her character Akshara in popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress said, “There are times where I probably don’t like the story or I don’t want to do that kind of a character for the time being, but there also are times where you probably test for it, and you are very keen that it works, but it doesn’t work out for various reasons. I can’t talk about the project, but I remember I could not crack a project because I didn’t look Kashmiri enough."

She continued, “I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn’t get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don’t give up. I keep trying!”

Meanwhile, Hina was also seen in a romantic music video Baarish Ban Jaana with television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. Prior to that, she had featured in another music video Patthar Wargi. The song crooned by Ranvir is composed by B Praak. Its lyrics are written by Jaani. Hina was seen performing opposite Tanmay Singh in the video.

