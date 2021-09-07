Hina Khan Reveals the Reason for Not Attending Sidharth Shukla's Funeral

TV actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise left his fans, friends, and co-actors grieving as they could not believe he was no more. Several TV actors and Bollywood stars expressed their condolences and extended love and strength to his family and friend Shehnaaz Gill. His close friends, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, and many others visited the crematorium to bid one final goodbye to the actor.

Hina Khan, who bonded with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 14 as the two along with Gauahar Khan entered the show as ‘Toofani seniors’, had maintained a silence post Sidharth’s untimely demise. Though Gauahar visited Sidharth’s residence on September 2, Hina was neither seen at the crematorium nor met his family. A few netizens took to Twitter and questioned the actress about her absence and the reason behind not visiting the family of the deceased actor. This is how the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress addressed these questions.

One of the users asked that despite being so close to Sidharth, what was so important that she didn’t visit his house. The actress in her answer informed that she was not in Mumbai when the heartbreaking news surfaced. She further revealed that she still has not arrived in Mumbai.

Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon.. Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon .. 🙏 https://t.co/BWK565kOty— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

Another user requested the actress to visit Sidharth’s place.

First thing when I land (Inshallah) 🙏 https://t.co/RCHtEUWe4G— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

A few days back, she had shared some fond memories with the actor, which included their time spend together inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She wrote, “This brings tears in my eyes. Beautiful memories made in just two weeks.” Hina had also penned a note for all Sidharth fans and urged them to ‘stay strong.’

It is reported that Sidharth suffered a heart attack and was declared brought dead at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on September 2. He was 40. A prayer meeting was organised for him on September 6, which fans could join online.

