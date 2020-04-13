Hina Khan Reveals Which Money Heist Villain Would Suit Komolika’s Character

The latest season of Netflix’s Spanish show Money Heist was released recently and social media has been gaga about it since. While some are posting memes, others have created serious discussion groups for the show.

A similar video has also grabbed the attention of television actor Hina Khan. A fan-made video compares Money Heist’s antagonist with Hina’s iconic role Komolika, an antagonist in the Hindi soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

The clip features Alicia Sierra, one of the many villains in the show, but with a twist. In the video, Najwa Nimri playing Alicia is seen across various shots from Money Heist but the background score is the introductory line for Komolika. And surprise surprise! Alicia viciously matches Komolika’s temperament.

Hina wrote in the caption, “Nikaaaaaa fever everywhere. Thank you @ektarkapoor for sending this across.. What say @aamnasharifofficial”. Actor Aamna Sharif took the role of Komolika after Hina quit the show. Aamna responded to comparison and commented, “fr sure it will rock”.

The video titled, “If Ekta Kapoor made Money Heist” has taken over the internet and Hina fans have gone bonkers. The post has been viewed by over three lakh Instagram users since being shared.

While one user wrote, “no one can replace you,” another said, “you’re my favourite”.

