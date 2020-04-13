MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hina Khan Reveals Which Money Heist Villain Would Suit Komolika’s Character

Image of Hina Khan, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Hina Khan, courtesy of Instagram

A fan made video compares Money Heist’s antagonist with Hina Khan's iconic role Komolika, an antagonist in the Hindi soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay (Season 2). Hina approved of the same by sharing the video on social media.

Share this:

The latest season of Netflix’s Spanish show Money Heist was released recently and social media has been gaga about it since. While some are posting memes, others have created serious discussion groups for the show.

A similar video has also grabbed the attention of television actor Hina Khan. A fan-made video compares Money Heist’s antagonist with Hina’s iconic role Komolika, an antagonist in the Hindi soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

The clip features Alicia Sierra, one of the many villains in the show, but with a twist. In the video, Najwa Nimri playing Alicia is seen across various shots from Money Heist but the background score is the introductory line for Komolika. And surprise surprise! Alicia viciously matches Komolika’s temperament.

Hina wrote in the caption, “Nikaaaaaa fever everywhere. Thank you @ektarkapoor for sending this across.. What say @aamnasharifofficial”. Actor Aamna Sharif took the role of Komolika after Hina quit the show. Aamna responded to comparison and commented, “fr sure it will rock”.

The video titled, “If Ekta Kapoor made Money Heist” has taken over the internet and Hina fans have gone bonkers. The post has been viewed by over three lakh Instagram users since being shared.

While one user wrote, “no one can replace you,” another said, “you’re my favourite”.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,317,299

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,866,458

    +14,233

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,571

     

  • Total DEATHS

    115,244

    +1,050
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres