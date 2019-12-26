Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal Throw Christmas Party, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan Attend

Hina Khan took to her social media handle to share glimpses of her Christmas party, which she hosted with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actors were present at the event.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
Hina Khan with Rohan Mehra and Erica Fernandes
Hina Khan with Rohan Mehra and Erica Fernandes

Actress Hina Khan threw a House Party on the occasion of Christmas along with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and invited her friends from the industry. Parth Samthaan, along with Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and Rohan Mehra were in attendance.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also took to her Instagram stories to share glimpse from her Christmas party.

In one of the stories, the Lines actress can be jumping around as they cut the Christmas cake. In another, she poses for a selfie with Erica and thanked her for coming to the party.

Hina’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra, who portrayed the role on her son in the daily soap, was also spotted in the party. Sharing a photo with Rohan, the 32-year-old actress wrote, “He is here” along with heart emojis. Check out pics from Hina and Rocky's Christmas bash below:

i1

i2

i3

i4

i5

On the work front, Hina has several film projects in the pipeline. She will be next in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The film explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar are also part of the project.

Hacked is slated to release on January 31.

