Hina Khan Says Film Stars See TV Actors as 'Mazdoors': They Tell Us We Act Over the Top

From starring in popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years to foray into films and the digital space, actress Hina Khan has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry without any godfather. But Hina feels it is not easy for a TV star to make it big in films.

Hina Khan, who is back on TV with Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, says that television is always looked down upon. "It’s sad because these are the same people who literally use us and our platform to promote their own projects. TV has the maximum reach. It shows how there’s a lot of classism and class divide that exists between the two industries. TV actors are looked at as mazdoors, they work their a** off, do double shifts every day almost. They always tell us that we act over the top. But that’s the demand of our audience. Give us a chance and let us prove ourselves. We can do the subtle acting, too," Hina told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, sharing her struggle and how she viewed the ongoing nepotism debate in the entertainment industry, Hina said, “If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director.”