Hina Khan Says She Wants to Break Stereotypes On-screen: Don't Mind Romancing Mohsin Khan

Hina Khan, who was recently seen in the music video Humko Tum Mile with Dheeraj Dhoopar, talked about breaking stereotypes on screen. Hina was asked about romancing Dheeraj in the music video while he played her enemy in the newly launched Naagin 5.

Talking to Times of India, Hina said that she wants to break stereotypes on screen. She gave the example of romancing Priyank Sharma in another music video, despite him being younger in age then her. She further said that it does not matter if an actor was previously cast as her father or son in another project, until their chemistry is good on screen, she is okay to romance them.

She said, "Tomorrow, if I am offered a song and I have to romance Mohsin Khan or Rohan Mehra on-screen I will do it why not. I will make sure I justify the song and we look good as a couple. End of the day we are actors and I feel nobody will question us. If we perform and our chemistry is visible, nobody is going to question us and it's high time we should break these stereotypes." Mohsin Khan played her son-in-law in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Rohan Mehra played her son.

The music video Humko Tum Mile has been sung by Vishal Mishra and has garnered 18 million views in 5 days.