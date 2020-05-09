Hina Khan Says She was Shocked at First When Her Mother Asked Her to Wash Doormat

A few weeks back, actress Hina Khan had posted a funny video of herself washing a doormat. The former Bigg Boss contestant says she had never expected her mother to ask her to wash one.

"It came quite as a shock to me when my mother first asked me to wash the doormat, but it eventually turned quite funny, and I had a hearty laugh while getting it done," she told Times of India.

Hina is enjoying taking part in household chores, which she has been unable to do due to her hectic work schedule. "From cleaning the home to trying my hand at cooking and pursuing a new hobby like sketching, this has become a regular part of my day," she said.

She says that fasting during Ramzaan alongwith daily work is usually difficult. But this year, since all work in the film and TV industry is on hold during the lockdown, the actress is able to observe the festival to the fullest.

Hina said that since there isn't any work to do, resting at home and breaking the fast later in the day is easier for her. "I'm making the most of this time to ensure that I observe the festival to the fullest. My only wish for everybody including myself, my family, friends and well-wishers is to emerge physically and mentally stronger from the lockdown. I'd be ecstatic if the situation improves by Eid," she said.

