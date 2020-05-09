MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hina Khan Says She was Shocked at First When Her Mother Asked Her to Wash Doormat

Hina Khan Says She was Shocked at First When Her Mother Asked Her to Wash Doormat

A few weeks back, Hina Khan had posted a funny video of herself washing a doormat. The actress says she had never expected her mother to ask her to wash one.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Share this:

A few weeks back, actress Hina Khan had posted a funny video of herself washing a doormat. The former Bigg Boss contestant says she had never expected her mother to ask her to wash one.

"It came quite as a shock to me when my mother first asked me to wash the doormat, but it eventually turned quite funny, and I had a hearty laugh while getting it done," she told Times of India.

Hina is enjoying taking part in household chores, which she has been unable to do due to her hectic work schedule. "From cleaning the home to trying my hand at cooking and pursuing a new hobby like sketching, this has become a regular part of my day," she said.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s keep the spirit High 😬😬😝 #QuarantinedLife

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

She says that fasting during Ramzaan alongwith daily work is usually difficult. But this year, since all work in the film and TV industry is on hold during the lockdown, the actress is able to observe the festival to the fullest.

Hina said that since there isn't any work to do, resting at home and breaking the fast later in the day is easier for her. "I'm making the most of this time to ensure that I observe the festival to the fullest. My only wish for everybody including myself, my family, friends and well-wishers is to emerge physically and mentally stronger from the lockdown. I'd be ecstatic if the situation improves by Eid," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading