Hina Khan Serves Couple Vacay Goals with Boyfriend Rocky in Latest Reel, Watch

Television actress Hina Khan is currently on a vacation in the Maldives and we can’t help but feel a tad bit of FOMO, as Gen Z would term it. Recently, the 35-year-old actress shared a feel-good reel on Instagram. In the video, she could be seen holding Rocky Jaiswal’s hands and laughing her heart out against the backdrop of the ocean and a wooden pier. Jaiswal is a producer and filmmaker and the duo seems to be having a gala time together.

Hina captioned the reel as: “Saath dene waala bus Ek hi chahiye..” which translates to “I only need one person to keep me company.” She tagged Jaiswal on the posts along with several hashtags. Take a look at the adorable video here:

The actress and occasional singer has been sharing several photographs from her unwinding trip and showing us all how it’s done with her trendy holiday wardrobe. From comfortable outfits to free-flowing beach hair, we can’t help but appreciate Hina’s vacay wardrobe as she takes a break in style. In the recent reel that she shared, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2’s actress could be seen flaunting a one-shoulder jersey dress. The comfortable outfit also featured orange stripes and seemed like the perfect ensemble for a day out at the beach.

Her beauty choices were extremely comfortable as well, she chose nude colors as her make-up base with just a swipe of highlighter on her cheekbones and other high points of her face. She left her hair down and un-styled to give off real-vacation vibes to a great extent.

Previously, the actress had shared pictures of herself in another outfit that could serve as the perfect inspiration for Diwali. As the festival of lights is nearing, Hina’s moss green long salwar featured a closed neckline–and is the perfect dinner date outfit followed by a game of cards with friends and family. The full-sleeved salwar also featured silver zari details at the neckline and throughout the salwar in stripes. The outfit looked comfortable and something that could easily travel from a day-time lunch to a night-time event with a change of accessories, perhaps.

